Hamilton County distributes $1M in federal COVID-19 recovery funds

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Hamilton County Commissioners and some County Council members gathered Friday morning to approve nearly $1 million in American Recovery Act funds to 30 county nonprofit organizations which suffered financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money comes from the federal treasury and is part of $65 million coming to Hamilton County in 2021-2022.The funds will be on their way from the county auditor’s office as soon as processing is complete, according to Commissioners’ Administrator Dan Stevens.

Other amounts will be going (or in some cases have already gone) to county government agencies or local small businesses that suffered losses. The final decision on these disbursements will be made Feb. 17.

The federal funds come in two installments, with the second coming in June. Organizations may apply for additional grants later this year, according to County Council president Steve Schwartz, in a conversation with the writer.

The organizations and amounts granted to each are as follows: Carmel Community Players, $10,000; Indiana Wind Symphony, $5,000; Nickel Plate Arts, $7,500; Westfield Washington Historical Society, $26,250; Carmel Clay Historical Society, $8,250; Carmel Education Foundation, $11,250; Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation, $11,250.

Also, Conner Prairie Museum, $36,667; Westfield Washington Education Foundation, $11,250; International Talent Academy, $7,500; Eleven Fifty Academy, $36,667; Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department, $53,750; Friends of Central Pool, $28,750; Westfield Lions Club, $12,500; Food Rescue Inc., $22,500.

Also, Noblesville Senior Citizens, $21,250; Noblesville Preservation Alliance, $13,750; Marilyn’s Place, $5,750; Prime Life Enrichment, $30,000; Heart and Soul Clinic, $18,750; Meals on Wheels, $19,750; Janus Developmental Services, $56,250; Shepherd’s Center, $57,500.

And, Teter Retreat, $6,000; Trinity Free Clinic, $100,750; Noblesville Boys and Girls Club, $25,000; Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse & Suicide, $18,750; HAND, Inc., $17,500; Trinity Free Clinic (second project) $126,667; Good Samaritan Network, $68,750; and Good Samaritan (second project) $42,500.