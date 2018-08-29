Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible armed robbery; suspects in custody

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible armed robbery.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call just after 1:30 Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville.

Deputies says the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment. The situation soon devolved into a robbery.

The two black male suspects reportedly displayed a weapon during the sale.

As of 4:45 a.m., deputies were still on scene investigating as the suspects were still in the residence.

The victims were able to exit the house.

Just before 7 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both suspects were in custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: