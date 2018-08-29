Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible armed robbery; suspects in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible armed robbery.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call just after 1:30 Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Fox Circle in Noblesville.

Deputies says the incident began as a sale of electronic gaming equipment. The situation soon devolved into a robbery.

The two black male suspects reportedly displayed a weapon during the sale.

As of 4:45 a.m., deputies were still on scene investigating as the suspects were still in the residence.

The victims were able to exit the house.

Just before 7 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both suspects were in custody.