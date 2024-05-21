Harrison Butker’s Jersey Among Most Popular

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though the commencement speech that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered earlier this month has received significant backlash, his merchandise is still selling.

On the NFL Shop, Butker’s men’s jersey and T-shirt have ranked among the “most popular” Chiefs gear.

His men’s and women’s sweatshirts are listed under the same tag.

Butker’s jersey is also third among the best-selling men’s jerseys in the league.

he 28-year-old is widely known for his conservative Catholic beliefs and expressed those views during a recent speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic school in Kansas.

He spoke on several topics, blasting the LGBTQ+ community, women’s roles in society, abortion, and President Joe Biden.

Why do you think Butker’s speech is resonating so much right now?