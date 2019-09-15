Home/Health, Indiana News, Latest News, News/Health officials: Mosquito-borne virus found in Indiana

News

Health officials: Mosquito-borne virus found in Indiana

by:
Posted:

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Public health officials say a rare mosquito-borne virus that has caused deaths in other states has been detected in some insects and animals in northern Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health says eastern equine encephalitis has been found in three horses and a cluster of mosquitoes in Elkhart County.

No Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus. The virus can cause brain infections.

This year several people have been sickened with the illness. Deaths have been reported in Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Health officials say the best way to guard against mosquito bites is to wear repellent with DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, particularly at dusk when mosquitoes are most likely to bite.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Allen County United Way announces new CEO

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana BusinessReed Parker, Inside INdiana Business /

I

A national search has produced a new leader for the Allen County United Way. Its board of directors has named Matthew Purkey as the new president and chief executive officer.
Read the Full Article

Tuesday’s business headlines

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Read the Full Article

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Allen County United Way announces new CEO

News /

Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video /

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.