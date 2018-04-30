Health officials warn of potential hepatitis A outbreak in Indiana

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Health officials are warning residents of Hendricks County to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A following a large outbreak in Kentucky and nearly 100 confirmed cases in Indiana.

Since the start of 2018, 77 cases of hepatitis have been confirmed in Indiana, with 17 of those happening in April.

Hepatitis A is most commonly spread through contact with the feces of an infected person, while transmission usually occurs through person-to-person drug use.

“People who are most at risk for infection include injection and any other drug users, men who have sex with men, citizens who are currently homeless, and those who were recently incarcerated,” said Teresa Krupka, Public Health Nurse for the Hendricks County Health Department (HCHD). “However, anyone could be infected with hepatitis A by eating contaminated food or even contact with inanimate objects with small amounts of fecal residue, like a child’s toy.”

Indiana State Health Deputy Commissioner Pam Pontones dropped by our studios Tuesday to discuss the potential of an outbreak.

