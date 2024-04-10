Hand sanitizer, pain-relieving gels recalled due to methanol poisoning risk

Recalled: Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer gel packaged in 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03300 5. (Provided Photo/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

(WISH) — Aruba Aloe has issued a recall for a company’s hand sanitizer and its pain-relieving gel over concerns of methanol poisoning, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company says anyone using the recalled products on their hands is at risk of methanol poisoning. However, children who accidentally ingest the hand sanitizer, and adolescents and adults who use the gels as an alcohol substitute were at the highest risk.

The recall affects Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer gel packaged in 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03300 5.

Additionally, Aruba Aloe Alcoholada pain-relieving gel in two sizes is being recalled: the 2.2 fluid-ounce plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 34030 1, and the 8.5 fluid ounce plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03120 9.

The gels were distributed between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 27, 2023, and only were sold online in the United States through the Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. website.

Anyone who has had an adverse reaction to the gels should contact the FDA online or call 800-332-1088 to request a form to be mailed and faxed back to the federal agency.

People who bought the recalled items should throw them away.

Consumers who purchased these products through the website were being notified by email, and being offered a discount coupon for a future purchase.

Recalled: Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer gel packaged in 12 fluid ounce, dark green plastic bottles with the barcode 0 82252 03300 5. (Provided Photo/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)