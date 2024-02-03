Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: Adrenal robotic surgery is a game changer

Health Spotlight: Adrenal robotic surgery is a game changer

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Adrenal issues are rare but can be critical.

Now, a new robotic surgery can remove the gland with only one incision, halting cancer and hormone over-production.

Houston Methodist in Texas is the first hospital in the country to offer it.

News 8’s Brittaney Noble shared details in Friday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Actor Carl Weathers of ‘Rocky’...
Entertainment /
Gov. Holcomb to visit US...
Political News /
Rep. Banks: End all sister...
News /
Morgan County deputy opens up...
I-Team 8 /
The RoomPlace to close its...
Business /
Northwestern coach Collins fined $5,000...
News /
Police: SUV hit homeless woman...
Local News /
Super Bowl food costs; Air...
News /