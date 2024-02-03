Health Spotlight: Adrenal robotic surgery is a game changer

(WISH) — Adrenal issues are rare but can be critical.

Now, a new robotic surgery can remove the gland with only one incision, halting cancer and hormone over-production.

Houston Methodist in Texas is the first hospital in the country to offer it.

News 8’s Brittaney Noble shared details in Friday’s Health Spotlight.

