Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: Fixing failed spine surgeries

(As Seen on WISH)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 1.5 million people in the United States undergo back surgery each year, however, it has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.

They call it “failed back surgery syndrome” and it means patients get no relief from their pain after the procedure.

In the latest Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reveals how some people are now opting for a second revision surgery for help.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Native debuts new book...
All Indiana /
Addressing the challenges working moms...
All Indiana /
A journey of an autism...
All Indiana /
Wall Street drifts higher to...
Business /
20 years later: Tornado passes...
Weather Stories /
Cyclists on stationary bikes raise...
Local News /
Teen author Bella Bauer shares...
Life.Style.Live! /
2 women arrested for prostitution...
Crime Watch 8 /