Health Spotlight: Fixing failed spine surgeries

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 1.5 million people in the United States undergo back surgery each year, however, it has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.

They call it “failed back surgery syndrome” and it means patients get no relief from their pain after the procedure.

In the latest Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reveals how some people are now opting for a second revision surgery for help.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.