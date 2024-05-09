Health Spotlight: Following ‘Life’s Essential 8’ could slow aging

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Exercising and eating right are key factors in staying healthy, but the American Heart Association says it doesn’t stop there. It says following certain lifestyle habits can not only improve your overall health, but also slow your body’s aging by years.

“People are certainly interested in anything that can help you age more successfully,” said Tom LaRocca, PhD, integrative physiologist at University of Colorado Boulder.

As people get older, some worry about how their outward appearance is changing. But doctors say thinking about what’s happening on the inside is crucial.

“Most of your physiological functions, the things that your body does, start to decline around age 30 or so,” said LaRocca.

A study by the American Heart Association identified eight essential lifestyle habits people should follow to maintain good health.

First on the list is a healthy diet.

“Eating a generally healthy diet. So, lots of fruits and vegetables,” said Daniel H. Craighead, PhD, integrative physiologist at University of Colorado Boulder.

Next is getting enough exercise and staying active.

“You don’t have to be some sort of super athlete. Getting out and moving every day. A 30-minute walk has pretty tremendous health benefits,” said Craighead.

Rounding out the essential eight list are getting a healthy amount of sleep, which is seven to nine hours for adults; not smoking; maintaining a healthy weight; controlling cholesterol; managing blood sugar; and keeping your blood pressure within a healthy range.

The American Heart Association says people who follow all eight have higher cardiovascular health. And that, in turn, decreases a person’s biological age by up to six years, meaning their body is aging slower than their actual age.

“So, the best thing is if you’re not physically active, to start. And if you are physically active, never stop,” said Craighead.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.