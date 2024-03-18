Search
Health Spotlight: Immunotherapy helps kidney cancer patients live longer

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Kidney cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in both men and women.

About 81,000 people will be diagnosed with it this year.

A decade ago, advanced kidney cancer was a death sentence. Now, new therapies and cutting-edge drugs help more people live longer, healthier lives. News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details on how that’s happening in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

