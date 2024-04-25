Search
Health Spotlight | Immunotherapy targets brain cancer

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive forms of brain cancer.

More than 14,000 people will be diagnosed this year, and, once diagnosed, most people will not live more than two years.

Despite the cancer’s aggressive nature, treatment has basically remained the same since 2005.

Now, researchers are looking at ways to make a person’s own body attack the tumor.

A Phase 2 clinical trial is enrolling newly diagnosed patients. Researchers hope that a new immunotherapy technique will not only be used to battle brain cancer, but other cancers such as ovarian cancer.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in Wednesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

