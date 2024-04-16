Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: Making a hard cancer diagnosis a lot easier

Health Spotlight: Making a hard cancer diagnosis a lot easier

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Malignant brain cancer is aggressive and biopsies are invasive and painful.

But now, some doctors have developed a new method of confirming a diagnosis.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more on a liquid biopsy in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Defense team tries to suppress...
I-Team 8 /
Caitlin Clark drafted by the...
All Indiana /
Building Indy’s brand around culture...
All Indiana /
Naptown Rumble bringing boxing back...
All Indiana /
Local group works to encourage...
All Indiana /
Caitlin Clark drafted number one...
All Indiana /
Multicultural Spotlight: Andrea Bocelli’s 30thanniversary...
Multicultural News /
Lawrence police seek missing 26-year-old...
Local News /