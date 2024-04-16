Health Spotlight: Making a hard cancer diagnosis a lot easier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Malignant brain cancer is aggressive and biopsies are invasive and painful.

But now, some doctors have developed a new method of confirming a diagnosis.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more on a liquid biopsy in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

