Health Spotlight | Male infertility time bombs
Health Spotlight | Male infertility time bombs
(WISH) — The number of couples seeking fertility treatments in the United States has increased 33% over the past five years.
But, fertility issues are not just a problem for women.
News 8’s Brittany Noble reports the older the man is, the harder it is to conceive a healthy baby.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.