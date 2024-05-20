Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight | Male infertility time bombs

Health Spotlight | Male infertility time bombs

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — The number of couples seeking fertility treatments in the United States has increased 33% over the past five years.

But, fertility issues are not just a problem for women.

News 8’s Brittany Noble reports the older the man is, the harder it is to conceive a healthy baby.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

School gardening club harvests its...
Focus on Food Stories /
Pacers’ games to boost economic...
Month of May /
I Love To Read: ‘The...
All Indiana /
I Love to Read: ‘Rare...
News /
Colton Herta shows speed as...
Motorsports /
What does the summer weather...
Weather Stories /
Body of Terre Haute man...
Local News /
Judge admonishes defense witness after...
Political News /