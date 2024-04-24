Health Spotlight: Neuroscientist discusses persistent depressive disorder
Health Spotlight | The depression people may have never heard of
(WISH) — A continuous feeling of sadness could be just a dark mood, or could be a “persistent depressive disorder” that lasts for a long period of time.
News 8’s Brittany Noble explains the symptoms and treatment options for a depression many people may have never heard of in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.
