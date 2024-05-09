Health Spotlight | New procedure burns away back pain

Health Spotlight | New procedure burning away back pain

(WISH) — Thirty million people in the United States suffer from chronic low back pain.

If nothing relieves that pain, patients often are left suffering without options.

In Wednesday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports, a new procedure burns away back pain.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.