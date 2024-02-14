Search
Health Spotlight: Patient’s art funds research

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — A mitochondrial disease is causing a young artist to slowly lose her ability to see, hear and walk.

Now, her art is speaking for itself. It’s showing her remarkable ability to adapt to a life marked by numerous challenges.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the story in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

