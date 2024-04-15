Health Spotlight: Postage stamp-sized treatment for brain tumors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 200,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor each year.

These tumors tend to resist current treatments and don’t react well to chemo or radiation. They also have a high rate of recurrence.

But now, small seeds are giving patients new hope.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more on the promising treatment in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.