Health Spotlight | Taking care of caregivers

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — When someone with dementia is in need of extra help and support, a caregiver steps in.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of the time, it’s a loved one giving that care inside their own home.

Doctors say taking on that role is hard work and stressful, and can even lead to health issues for the caregivers.

In Monday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports about a new app that is giving caregivers the tools they need, and a reminder to take care of themselves, too.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

