Health Spotlight: Why some COPD patients are taking a deep breath

Nadeem Ali, MD, an interventional pulmonologist at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease was the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020. The condition limits airflow in and out of the lungs, making it difficult to breathe. Until recently, the primary treatment options were inhalers and oxygen. But now, there’s another alternative.

Seventy-three-year-old Frances Clark describes what it’s like to have COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“I was hanging on to my soap dish trying to catch my breath in the shower,” said Frances.

The progressive condition limits airflow in and out of the lungs, making it hard to breathe. Diagnosed more than 25 years ago, the former hairdresser and decades-long smoker says her disease progressed to the point where she was forced to go on oxygen, and making simple daily tasks a lot more difficult.

“Carrying a laundry basket – everything was a challenge,” said Frances.

But things have gotten a lot better for Frances. This after she underwent a minimally-invasive procedure last April in which these zephyr endobronchial valves were implanted into the left side of her lung by Nadeem Ali, MD, an interventional pulmonologist at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. The tiny, one-way valves allow the healthier portions of the lung to work more efficiently.

“Lung volume reduction surgery procedure is done via a small camera, place three to five small valves,” said Ali.

It’s designed for patients with significant to moderate COPD, but individuals are required to have quit smoking at least three months prior to the procedure.

“After the volume reduction procedure is performed, we want you to exercise, and after you get home,” said Ali.

In Clark’s case, it’s been life-changing, not only making household tasks much easier, but allowing her to travel and spend time with family. Potential candidates for this procedure will undergo testing to determine their eligibility. For more information, visit lungvalves.com.

For more information, visit lungvalves.com.