Measles may have been spread at Indianapolis event for solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department says some viewers of the total solar eclipse may have been exposed to measles at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The department says an infectious person traveled to Indiana from out of state and attended celebrations at the museum. Anyone exposed would most likely see symptoms develop as late as April 29 because of the incubation period of the virus.

The department says anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and immediately call a health care provider.

Measles is very easily spread, but the department says in a news release that the risk to the general public remains low.

No cases have been confirmed in Marion County so far.