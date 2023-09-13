Mpox vaccinations coming to Indianapolis drag show

FILE - Family nurse practitioner Carol Ramsubhag-Carela prepares a syringe with the Mpox vaccine before inoculating a patient at a vaccinations site on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Africa's public health body said Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 it hopes Mpox vaccines will finally arrive on the continent "in another two weeks, tops" after months of seeking doses. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Naptown Pageants in partnership with the Indiana AIDS Fund will bring mpox vaccinations to the Indianapolis community.

The Midwest Battle of the Divas Drag Competition will come to Indiana in a two-night drag show performance.

The show is meant to offer the community free mpox vaccinations while their supplies last. To learn more about the MPOX disease the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website offers additional information.

The entertainers come from four Midwest states to compete while the community floods in to receive their free MPOX vaccines.

The event takes place at the Marriot Center in Indianapolis on Friday and Saturday evening. You can purchase tickets at the Eventbrite website. Must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.

The mpox virus originates in wild animals and occasionally jumps to people, who can spread it to others. The virus was previously known as monkeypox, because it was first seen in research monkeys. The World Health Organization changed the name to mpox in November 2022, saying the term monkeypox could be construed as stigmatizing and racist.