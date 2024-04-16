Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy is dead after coming into contact with power lines

by: Jeremy Jenkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just after 4:10a.m. Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler held a press conference at Eskenazi Hospital where he confirmed Deputy Fred Fislar died after coming into contact with power lines while responding to a single vehicle crash.

Sadler says the single vehicle crash happened around 11:49 p.m. just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. The Sheriff says that at around 11:54 p.m. a witness reported seeing Fislar down. Sadler says he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

According to Sadler, Fislar was pronounced dead jsut before 1 a.m.

Sadler says Fislar is a two and a half year Deputy with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pedestrian dies in crash on...
Local News /
Brownsburg woman accused of beating...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD: Man dies after found...
Crime Watch 8 /
Supreme Court allows Idaho to...
National News /
Attorneys: Rapper Travis Scott not...
Entertainment /
Exercise changes brain in way...
Health Spotlight /
iPhone sales are plunging. Here’s...
Business /
Only 26% of Americans say...
Health Spotlight /