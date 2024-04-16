Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy is dead after coming into contact with power lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just after 4:10a.m. Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler held a press conference at Eskenazi Hospital where he confirmed Deputy Fred Fislar died after coming into contact with power lines while responding to a single vehicle crash.

Sadler says the single vehicle crash happened around 11:49 p.m. just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. The Sheriff says that at around 11:54 p.m. a witness reported seeing Fislar down. Sadler says he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

According to Sadler, Fislar was pronounced dead jsut before 1 a.m.

Sadler says Fislar is a two and a half year Deputy with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.