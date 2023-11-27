High school senior who died in crash ‘could light up any room’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Friends and school officials on Monday said they were deeply saddened by the sudden death of a high schooler just months away from graduation.

Lindsay Locker, 17, was a senior at Eastern Hancock High School, located just west of the Hancock-Henry county line from the town of Knightstown. She was a cheerleader and a member of FFA and 4-H. She was due to graduate in the spring.

On Sunday afternoon, Hancock County authorities said Locker was riding in a pickup truck on County Road 300 N when the driver lost control on the wet road. Investigators said the driver overcorrected and the truck hit two trees. Locker was died at the crash scene.

The driver, 18-year-old Cody Mastin, had just graduated from Greenfield-Central High School last year.

Locker’s cheerleading coach, Brittany Feltner, told News 8 that her daughters loved watching Locker perform and enjoyed playing with her. She said Locker was “an old soul” who could light up any room she walked into. Feltner said Locker loved interacting with children.

Superintendent George Philhower of the Community School Corp. of Eastern Hancock said counselors were at the school Monday for students who needed help. He said in a statement that Locker contributed immensely to the community and was a dedicated student.

“Lindsay will be remembered fondly for the joy she brought to our school community,” he wrote.

Feltner said a moment of silence was planned for Friday’s basketball game at Eastern Hancock High School vs. New Palestine.

Philhower said school officials will release information about memorial services when they are available.