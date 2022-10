News

‘Hot Bench’ season 9 premieres Monday on MyINDY-TV 23

America’s favorite court show featuring the first-ever three-judge panel on television begins anew with two new accomplished and fresh faces joining the bench beginning Monday, October 31.

On “Hot Bench” season 9, Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez will join series vet Judge Michael Corriero, as the trio takes on real small claims cases from courthouses across the country.

“Hot Bench” airs weekdays on MyINDY-TV 23 at 12:00 p.m. & 12:30 p.m.