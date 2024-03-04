I-65 NB on-ramp from 71st Street to close Monday for bridge project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says the on-ramp from 71st Street to I-65 northbound will be closed on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday.

The ramp closure is expected to begin around noon on Monday so crews can begin construction to complete the bridge replacement project over Bushs Run Creek, a release said.

Motorists can take a detour route to East 71st Street to I-465 NB and I-865 WB back to I-65 NB.

The project is expected to be completed in late May, weather permitting.