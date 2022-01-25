I-Team 8

3 Black men challenging status quo on education as less than 1% of teachers in Indiana are Black

Dr. Jeremy Coleman, Dr. Brian Dinkins and Dr. Jason Smith speak with News 8 in an undated photo. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jeremy Coleman, Dr. Brian Dinkins and Dr. Jason Smith, all educators in Indianapolis, took their brotherhood that started out at Arlington High School and turned into a mission to open the door for more teachers of color.

And they did do while earning doctorate degrees in educational leadership from Ball State University.

According to the Indiana Department of Education just over 3,000 of the more 70,000 teachers across the state are Black. Out of those 3,000, only 888 are Black males.

