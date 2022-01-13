I-Team 8

COVID surge makes it more difficult for rape survivors to get forensic exams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The surge of COVID-19 is impacting the ability for a rape or domestic abuse survivor to get a forensic exam, according to ASSIST Indiana, a crisis intervention center.

The organization says survivors, on average, have to travel 40 to 90 minutes to get the exam and that’s only if hospitals have open beds.

“You’re gonna drive all the way to Shelbyville; they’re packed in there. They don’t have SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) nurses available. They’ll have to drive all the way to Franciscan (Health in Indianapolis). If they don’t have anyone available, they’ll have to go to (IU Health) Methodist (Hospital),” said Bill Rosier, chief executive officer of ASSIST Indiana.

Rosier tells I-Team 8, depending on the type of exam needed can mean time is of the essence to get the exam done. In most cases, ASSIST Indiana says, it’s crucial for exams to be done the same day.

“If they’re within a time frame that, you know, that rape kit can be successful, but if it’s outside of that time frame, the evidence is just gone,” Rosier said.

However, Rosier says with COVID patients taking up most of the beds in hospitals, survivors are often waiting in the emergency rooms for hours and sometimes not getting a chance to get the forensic exam at all.

“Those brave souls that do try to go in there and get the examinations, if they so choose to have forensic examinations done. That takes a lot of courage.”

He says 85% of cases go unreported and the long wait times in the emergency room due to COVID can often discourage survivors from reporting or getting examined at all. It’s a big part why ASSIST Indiana is taking control of the situation.

“The showers that you want to have (has to be) a very large strength, because you don’t want any water standing. When you take a shower, you want it to all go away. It’s all part of the process of therapy.”

Starting in March, ASSIST Indiana will be providing forensic exams for all ages from their facility in Franklin. They are also building a compatible shower for survivors to use after the exam. Rosier says the ability to have the exam and shower in the heart of Franklin will help eliminate some of the travel time.

“The most courageous thing you can do is walk through our front door,” Rosier said. “The scar won’t leave you, but the trauma can definitely be dealt with, through us.”

Rosier says just one forensic exam can cost into the thousands of dollars. He says the organization is funded by grants but still needs to community help. If you would like to donate to their cause or you or someone you know is in need of their services visit their website.