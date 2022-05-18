I-Team 8

FBI search warrant raises questions about Delphi property owner’s arrest

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — I-Team 8 broke the news on Tuesday about an FBI search warrant that reveals new details about the Delphi murder scene and what the killer of Abby Williams and Libby German may have taken from the property.

I-Team 8 has pieced together new information about Ronald Logan, the man targeted in that search warrant.

In the report, the FBI said Logan lied to investigators about what he was doing on the day the girls disappeared.

I-Team 8’s archives has an interview with Logan in the days after the girls were found.

“Monday afternoon, I was in Lafayette Aquarium World getting tropical fish for my aquarium so when I came home one of the neighbors asked for permission to come back here and search for the missing girls and that’s the first time I heard anything about it,” Logan told News 8 in February 2017. “So, I fooled with my tropical fish the whole time the search was going on Monday night, but then they didn’t find them around Tuesday until noon or 1 or whatever it was.”

Investigators believe Logan asked his cousin to lie and tell police he drove Logan to an aquarium store in Lafayette on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017.

Police would eventually arrest Logan for violating his probation on charges of DUI and driving on a suspended license. He appeared in court March 13 on that charge.

The next day, March 14, an Indiana State Police spokesperson tweeted “reports connecting Ronald Logan to #DelphiMurders is FALSE. Probation Violation; no connection to murder investigation”

However, in a search warrant filed three days later, March 17, an FBI agent wrote, “I believe there is probable cause to believe that RONALD LOGAN has committed the crime of murder and evidence of that can be found on RONALD LOGAN’S property.”

The agent also writes, “Based on investigators experience it is reasonable to believe that the creation of an alibi prior to the discovery of a crime indicates culpability or knowledge of the crime.”

Logan pleaded guilty to a new charge of being a habitual traffic violator on April 3, 2017. He was sentenced to two years in prison, a sentence that would eventually be reduced to home detention.

The search warrant application reveals never-before-discussed details about the crime scene and how the girls were found.

“A large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene,” the FBI agent wrote.

The warrant also reveals that two articles of clothing from one of the girls “…was missing from the crime scene while the rest of their clothing was recovered. It also appeared the girls’ bodies were moved and staged.”

Logan has never been publicly named a suspect in Abby and Libby’s murders. He’s also not been charged in the case. He died in 2020.

I-Team 8 sent several detailed questions to Indiana State Police about the case and was told they can’t comment on the case.