IMPD releases new commercial in hopes to recruit fresh faces

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday they have produced a new commercial in hopes to recruit people to their force. They have also increased the starting salary, and are even offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus, but is it enough to fill the ranks?

The announcement comes as IMPD kick off its “Join IMPD Week,” where the department will host several recruiting events this week to find future officers.

“I think there are plenty of people out there that want to do the job, but just don’t know what it is all about or just haven’t made the contacts,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

The 30-second commercial is slick. The video shows a couple of IMPD officers doing what is supposed to be their regular everyday job, patrolling the streets, talking to people in their beat, and responding to crime scenes.

But is it enough to sway a would-be police officer to sign up and take an oath to serve and protect, especially in the midst of rampant gun violence in the city?

Taylor tells News 8 that he believes police officers are cut from a different cloth, and he believes those people are still out there.

“We all know the job is dangerous. I believe there is a group of people that we just haven’t tapped into yet that understand that and are willing to put their lives on the line,” Taylor said.

In the wake of “defund the police” movements and the civil unrest that followed in the summer of 2020, police recruitment has fallen in every major city, and in the past two years, at least four IMPD officers have been criminally charged.

Taylor tells News 8 he is unsure how much these factors have affected recruitment, but says they are things someone has to consider when they are considering this job.

“I have encouraged our officers that you do your job, you follow the policies, and you should be okay. Most of the time, that is true, but not always. It is a cost you have to count when you pick up this job,” said Taylor.

As part of the “Join IMPD Week,” officers will have recruiting tables at different locations across Indianapolis.

Wednesday, May 10: 5.11 Tactical 5650 E. 86th St. 3 p.m – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 11: Indianapolis Zoo 1200 W. Washington St. 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 12: Grand Prix Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th St. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: Asian Festival Indiana Historical Society, 450 W. Ohio St. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



The department has funding for 250 new police officers and is recruiting for three new classes. It takes about 7 months to recruit and train each class. The deadline for applications was set for August 26.