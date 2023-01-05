I-Team 8

Inconsistency of trash pickup frustrates businesses in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Customers of Ray’s Trash Service are upset over the inconsistency of their trash pickup, which is leading to dumpsters overflowing.

I-Team 8 spoke with a business and an apartment complex about the problem. Neither would go on camera for the story, but off camera they told us they’ve experienced issues with their service since Ray’s Trash Service was bought by Waste Management in September.

We took their concerns straight to Waste Management.

They told us when they bought Ray’s Trash Service 30% of the garbage trucks were not up to Waste Management safety standards.

We asked them if that is the reason for the backlog of trash.

They responded in a statement saying, “Every acquisition looks different, with various and expected challenges to overcome – based on the location, the size of the company, the number of employees, the number of assets, operating protocol, safety standards, company culture, etc. While WM works to streamline and integrate operations quickly, we make safety a core value without compromise, and work to ensure that all operating protocol, including employee safety and assets (trucks, etc.) exceed industry safety standards.”

The statement also mentioned what they’re doing to fix the issue, “WM was aware that the fleet would need to be addressed. A significant investment to support fleet improvements has been allocated and immediately implemented, including the deployment of 75 assets that have either been received or are in transit to support the Indianapolis area.”

Waste Management also told I-Team 8, Ray’s Trash Service drivers that made the transition to Waste Management needed to go through two weeks of WM safety training at their facility in Arizona and then go through an additional four to six weeks of training after returning to Indianapolis. They also made sure all drivers were properly licensed to drive garbage trucks, which are commercial vehicles.

They did not say if that training was linked to the disruption of service customers have experienced.

Moving forward, WM said they will also be putting GPS technology in each garbage truck that will give routing notifications to drivers to ensure timely service.

They told I-Team 8 they plan on having all of these issues fixed for customers by Feb. 2023.