I-Team 8

Indiana GOP lawmaker’s bill would repeal law requiring turn signals

A car uses it's turn signal on an Indianapolis street on Dec. 29, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Getting a ticket for not using a turn signal could be a thing of the past if a Republican state lawmaker from Indianapolis has his way.

The legislation could completely eliminate penalties for failing to use turn signals before turning or changing lanes.

Using a turn signal is almost second nature for most drivers; Jamesson Voiles says he learned the hard way. “I got a ticket before for not turning my turn signal on, so that is why.”

Voiles says he was making a right-hand turn at a stoplight, and a cop was right behind him. “It said you could turn right on red, and I did. Well, I got pulled, so that was it.”

Voiles says the legislation is sending the wrong message to younger drivers. “Because there are a lot of young people growing up watching it is like generation after generation, we have to do better,” Voiles said.

Voiles may not have been ticketed if the legislation proposed by state Sen. Aaron Freeman passes through the General Assembly, which reconvene Jan. 11. A lawyer, Freeman previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2010 to 2016.

According to a draft of Senate Bill 124 on the General Assembly’s website, drivers would not have to use turn signals 200 feet before changing lanes or turning, nor would have to use turn signals 300 feet before changing lanes in a 50-mph zone.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday what change Freeman is after or if the senator is trying to remove any mandatory use of turn signals in Indiana. Freeman did not respond to an I-Team 8 phone calls to his office to seek comment for this story. But a person in Freeman’s office says the legislation is making a technical change in the law.

Avid bicyclist Monte Oglesby lives downtown and rides his bike almost everywhere. He says a driver not using a turn signal can mean life or death for him.

“I got bumped by a car a couple weeks ago,” Oglesby said.

The use of turn signals became a viral topic for Indiana State Police a couple years ago when Sgt. John Perrine recorded a tongue-in-cheek public-service announcement.

“What if I told you there is a feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes but will help road rage a little bit? Let me show you. If you look at your steering wheel, to the left side of your steering wheel, there is this stick that comes out. It is pretty incredible. It is called a turn signal,” Perrine said in the video that went viral.