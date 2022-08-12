I-Team 8

Indiana, Purdue universities agree to split IUPUI into 2 separate schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Goodbye, IUPUI.

The boards of trustees at Indiana and Purdue universities voted Friday to transform Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis into two separate schools, ending a joint venture that began 52 years ago.

The two schools will be responsible for governing their own academic programs on the current IUPUI campus. Purdue President Mitch Daniels, a former Indiana Republican governor, told I-Team 8 the name change will bring clarity to the downtown campus. “That is rather interesting because if there is a place that has struggled with its brands, so to speak, it is IUPUI. It is very difficult to explain to people. They don’t know what it stands for, let alone how the institution is put together.”

The realignment “calls for a more energized role for each university and the production of more graduates ready to participate in the modern economy,” IU and Purdue said in a joint statement.

“IUPUI’s realignment will create a transformational change across Indiana’s landscape and far beyond,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “As Purdue and Indiana University — two of our state’s globally competitive universities — continue to focus on their individual strengths, they will also now create an epicenter for research and a training ground for future-focused innovative fields to ensure students are ready for the modern-day economy.”

Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said this more than a name change “and now we have IU Indianapolis and so this is going to be our urban university but we think, as the state’s flagship university, our job is to serve the state and the city of Indianapolis, so we are going to build IU Indianapolis to be just that.”

The schools expect the transition from IUPUI to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester, at which time the new academic organizations will become official.

Currently, IU owns and operates the IUPUI campus, but certain programs grant Purdue degrees. Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed Friday, programs will be allocated as follows:

Indiana University

IU will take over the operation of what is now the School of Science at IUPUI, except for its Department of Computer Science, which will become part of Purdue.

IU will expand its Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering with new computer science programs.

IU will be responsible for certain administrative services for both academic organizations and for maintaining the intercollegiate athletic program.

IU will continue its programs in fields including business, law, nursing, and social work.

Purdue University

Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science, and technology as a fully integrated expansion of its West Lafayette campus.

Purdue also intends to open a branch of its applied research institute on or near the current IUPUI.