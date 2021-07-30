I-Team 8

Indiana woman has 15 days to pay back $25k in unemployment overpayments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brittany Mullins says after she lost her overpayment appeal, she received a letter stating she only had 15 days to pay back $25,444 in pandemic unemployment benefits to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“Your heart sinks,” Mullins told I-Team 8. “Unless you’re independently wealthy, and then you wouldn’t be getting unemployment [anyways], no one has that kind of money.”

Mullins says she was a nail technician at Guys and Gals salon and day spa in Batesville. She says when the pandemic hit, the salon was forced to shut down for four months, which is why Mullins applied for unemployment.

“It makes the person fearful of filing for what they said that we were eligible to get,” explains Mullins. “I presented everything from the very beginning when I applied for it and they approved me.”

At one point, Mullins says she stopped filing for unemployment because she was no longer actively looking for work, in order to take care of her stepdad.

“My stepfather was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and it turned out to be cancerous. So I chose to help him get back and forth to appointments,” Mullins said.

Mullins says her stepfather passed away this past March. She says she tried to explain her situation to the appeals judge when he asked her why she wasn’t actively looking for work during that time, even though she had stopped filing for unemployment. The judge denied her appeal and gave her 15 days to pay back the overpayment.

Mullins says she is appealing once again. But the second appeal, she has to pay for.

“[It’s] $250 for the second appeal,” she said. “I was thinking, am I going to have to hire an attorney and go into my pocket that way?”

Mullins said between the pandemic and losing her stepdad, she’s just trying to stay afloat. She says she will start work again this fall.

“[For the DWD,] to take advantage of people when they’re down is kind of despicable,” Mullins said.

I-Team 8 reached out to the DWD to ask why those who were eligible for pandemic unemployment benefits are being asked to repay the money and why they are being giving a short amount of time to do so.

The DWD gave this statement to I-Team 8: