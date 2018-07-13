IMPD investigating after juvenile shot, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot and killed on the city’s east side Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Barnor Drive just after 11 p.m.

Police were initially called to the area for report of a large disturbance and a person down in the middle of the street near Barnor Drive and Nimitz Drive.

After arriving on scene, a male juvenile was discovered down in the middle of the street.

Police later confirmed that the juvenile did die from his injuries.

He has since been identified as 13-year-old Harry Taliefer.

Officers say they are interviewing multiple witnesses.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.