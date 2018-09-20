IMPD investigating after woman found dead in apartment hallway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Sept. 20 at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were looking into a death at John J. Barton Annex Apartments in the 500 block of N. East Street. That’s near the intersection of East Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Police said a woman’s body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday in a fourth-floor hallway.

The county coroner on Sept. 26 identified the woman as 72-year-old Earline Baker.

Police said Sept. 20 that her cause of death was unknown and it was unclear if foul play was suspected.

Crime scene techs were also on the scene.