IMPD looking for robbery suspect, ask for public’s help in locating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted for robbery. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the wanted suspect.

According to IMPD, on Aug. 28, just after 11 a.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar in the 6800 block of East Pendleton Pike. 

Police say the suspect was carrying an item as he approached the register, however as the cashier started to ring up the item, and opened the register, the suspect pushed the cashier aside.

The suspect grabbed the entire cash drawer and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male with a cross tattoo on the right side of his face.

Anyone with information on suspect or his whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

