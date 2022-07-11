News

IMPD searching for missing father and three children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland, and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

The family was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 11:00 p.m., at the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

According to IMPD, Kyle Moorman is described as 5’10″, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kyran Holland is described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and 25 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kyannah Holland is described as two feet tall and 15 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyle Moorman II is described as three feet, seven inches tall, and 40 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Kyran Holland was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt and Kyannah Holland was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

IMPD says at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).