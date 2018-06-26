IMPD seeking man last seen in early June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help finding a man that hasn’t been seen since June 2.

IMPD said 20-year-old Alexis Serrano left his home in the 2000 block of Carrollton Avenue with a man on that date. Investigators do not know who that man was.

Serrano is 5’7″ and 165 pounds. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Serrano may be, you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.