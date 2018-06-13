IMPD seeks help in locating man in connection to fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man they said struck and killed a person Friday.

Omar Lopez, 20, is wanted for fatally striking Annastaisha Sandlin at the intersection of Shelby Street and Standish Avenue as she was walking her bike.

His vehicle was later found abandoned after he fled the scene.

Detectives issued a warrant for Lopez on Tuesday for leaving the scene of an accident causing death to a person.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.