Indiana BMV commissioner resigns earlier than planned

Peter Lacy, Indiana's commissioner of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. (Photo Provided/Indiana Governor's Office)
by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Peter Lacy, commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, has resigned suddenly, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Lacy had previously told the governor’s office he would leave the job effective May 27, but on Wednesday notified Gov. Eric Holcomb that the resignation was effective immediately.

Lacy was appointed BMV commissioner in 2017 after serving as chief of staff for two years.

In a news release issued April 12, Holcomb announced Joe Hoage, the commissioner of the Department of Labor and the former general counsel for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, would be the next BMV commissioner.

