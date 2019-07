INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Grown has given us all local talent to show off some of their delicious recipes during Daybreak.

Carol Waterman and Jessica Sowls dropped by our studios to to tell us about how they’re involved in and prepping for Indiana’s strawberry season.

Check out the interviews for more strawberry smoothie and cocktail recipes. You won’t be disappointed with this tasty treat!

For more from Waterman’s Family Farm click here, or to find out more on Home EC Preserves, click here.