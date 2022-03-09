News

Indiana lawmakers approve repealing gun permit requirement

Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the 2018 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators have pushed through a bill that would repeal Indiana’s requirement to carry a handgun in public, further loosening the state’s firearms laws despite public opposition from the state police superintendent and some major law enforcement organizations.

Senators approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely along party lines in what was among the final issues taken up as the Republican-dominated Legislature neared adjournment of this year’s session.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn’t said whether he supports the concept of not requiring handgun permits, saying last week he would give the bill “careful thought.”