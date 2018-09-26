Indiana National Guard member involved in racially-tinged brawl at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says a soldier was involved in a brawl at Wrigley Field that involved racial epithets.

While the solider has not been identified, the Indiana National Guard is conducting a “thorough inquiry to determine the details surrounding this incident,” according to a news release.

The Indiana National Guard also released this statement:

The statements made by this individual are not in keeping with the Army Values, and they do not reflect the views or beliefs of the United States Armed Forces, and specifically, the Indiana National Guard. We take these types of situations very seriously, and the conduct of this individual is unbecoming of a service member.

Videos of the brawl in the Wrigley Field bleachers have since gone viral. The videos were recorded on Monday night, as the Chicago Cubs hosted “Hispanic Heritage Night” in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

One man in the video is seen using anti-Hispanic epithets.

WARNING: Videos below include graphic language and violence.

Part of bleacher fighting. pic.twitter.com/5i0p8PwhsN— Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

Have at it then. pic.twitter.com/M6FdtanK4Z— Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

The Indiana National Guard did not specify which of its soldiers was seen in the video.

In one of the videos posted to Twitter, the man that uses the racial slurs turns toward the camera and says, “Don’t record me.” Someone is then heard saying, “If my unit sees that, I’m dead.”

News 8 spoke to the man who originally posted the videos.

“I don’t want people to think this is what the bleachers are like,” said Danny Rockett. “I’m there every night and the Cubs bleacher regulars are a family and everyone is welcome. Except racists.”

Rockett also said he has spoken to the Cubs about the incident.

Just spoke with the #Cubs about the fight in the Bleachers. I want everyone to know that they support me shining a light on this horrible racist behavior so as to eradicate racism from Wrigley Field. #NoFightingInTheBleachers— Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 26, 2018

The Cubs released this statement:

All parties involved in the altercation were escorted out the ballpark and interviewed by police and security. There was no conclusion as to what started or who instigated the fight last night. No charges were filed and no arrests were made. We have a zero tolerance against fighting so all the individuals involved will be barred from Wrigley Field for the remainder of 2018 though the guest who used the inappropriate language will likely be banned indefinitely.

