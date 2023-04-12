Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning Fort Wayne shooting

A logo of the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are seeking any information regarding a Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

At 2:33 a.m. on April 11, Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Point West Drive. Upon arriving, police located a male victim and female victim in a parking lot, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police investigated the area and interviewed witnesses and residents regarding the shooting.

The male victim, identified as Tyreece Vachon, died at the hospital from his injuries. The unidentified female victim is receiving medical treatment.

No arrested have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting
News /
Former ER nurse sentenced to 3 years for stealing pain medication
Local News /
Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward
National News /
Mad Hatter Shows presents Bobcat Goldthwait in Fort Wayne!
News /