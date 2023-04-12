1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department are seeking any information regarding a Tuesday morning shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

At 2:33 a.m. on April 11, Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of Point West Drive. Upon arriving, police located a male victim and female victim in a parking lot, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police investigated the area and interviewed witnesses and residents regarding the shooting.

The male victim, identified as Tyreece Vachon, died at the hospital from his injuries. The unidentified female victim is receiving medical treatment.

No arrested have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201.