Indiana News

1 dead, 2 arrested in fatal shooting at southern Indiana business

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Madison man who was fatally shot outside of a business in southern Indiana Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North just west of U.S. 421. That is Madison Precision Products, an aluminum diecast company for engine parts.

According to a news release, officers located a man who was later identified as Justin L. Hall, 34, dead in the parking lot. Two men who were involved in the shooting were still at the scene and were immediately detained. They were later identified as Christian M. Kennedy, 21, and Mathew P. Redd, 36.

Investigators indicated that the three men arrived in the parking lot in vehicles just prior to the shooting. They began fighting outside of the business, which led to Hall being fatally shot.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was related to Madison Precision Products and it wasn’t random. There is no danger to the public.

Both Kennedy and Redd have been arrested on preliminary charges of murder, according to state police. However, the online jail records shows that Redd was charged with aggravated battery.

Madison is located along the Ohio River about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.