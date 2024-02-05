1 dead, 3 injured, suspect included, in shooting at Daviess County residence

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead, and three others were injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Daviess County residence, police say.

Washington Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm at a residence in the 1800 block of McCormick Ave just after 10:50 p.m.

Police say three people were shot inside, and one was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The three injured, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No further information was immediately provided.