1 killed, 3 others injured in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Police Department say officers responded to reports of gunshots at the Villages of Hanna apartment complex at 12:41 a.m. Saturday. There appeared to be multiple shooters in the parking lot and gunfire was still ongoing when officers arrived.

Four victims were located and taken to area hospitals. One later died and another is still battling life-threatening injuries. The other two victims’ lives are not believed to be in danger.

The victims seemed to be hit by stray rounds while they were inside their apartments, according to police.

No suspects have been located and the motive is unknown. No further information about the victims was provided.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

