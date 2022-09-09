Indiana News

15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game

JEFFERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday for an armed robbery that happened last weekend at Jeffersonville High School during a school event.

During a football game on Sept. 2, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Jeffersonville High School during a football game. The robbery occurred at the student parking area away from the stadium, according to a Facebook post by Greater Clark County Schools.

After the incident faculty tended to the juvenile victim, who was not injured during the robbery. With further investigation police was able to confirm that the incident did in fact stem from an armed robbery, according to a press release from Jeffersonville Police Detective Division.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police served an arrest and search warrant for the 15-year-old suspect at Harvard Drive in Clarksville. Police located a gun during the search.

The 15-year-old was arrested for robbery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and being in possession of a firearm on school property.

This investigation is still on-going and more arrest are likely to follow, according to police.