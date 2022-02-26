Indiana News

15-year-old pleads guilty in South Bend school stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to charges in the stabbing of a classmate in a bathroom at South Bend Adams High School in January after stealing a THC vape cartridge from him.

The boy entered the plea Thursday to charges of robbery, battery with serious bodily injury and bringing a weapon onto school property.

The South Bend Tribune reports the student will be sentenced next month in juvenile court and will remain in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center until then.

The victim’s uncle told reporters last month that his 16-year-old nephew was stabbed in his lower left back and was hospitalized for four days.