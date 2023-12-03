18-year-old dies after crashing into woods off Indiana Toll Road near Elkhart

Logo for Indiana State Police. An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County early Sunday morning. (Provided Photo/ISP Jasper District)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a crash near the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County early Sunday morning.

The name of the man has not been released yet.

Indiana State Police say around 5:58 a.m., deputies with the Elkhart County Sherrif’s Office were dispatched to a wooded area near the County Road 10 overpass for the Toll Road. Investigators had received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a wooded area nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a blue 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees.

Preliminary investigation by state police found that the Dodge was traveling westbound on the highway when it ran off the road, crashing through a guardrail and then rolling into it came to rest in the wooded area.

The 18-year-old from Middlebury, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash. They also believe that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The accident closed the right lane of the Toll Road until around 9 a.m.